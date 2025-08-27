Next Article
Google's AI video editor Vids is now free for all
Google just made its AI video editor, Vids, available to all users—not just Workspace or AI plan folks.
Launched in 2024, Vids lets you whip up quick video presentations using templates, stock media, and built-in AI tools like storyboard suggestions and background music.
How to use Vids
Vids is designed to help anyone make short videos fast—think quick product highlights or updates.
Its smart features also clean up your recordings by cutting out awkward pauses and filler words.
While you can't create custom AI avatars yet, Google says these tools are all about making video creation more accessible and less time-consuming for everyone.