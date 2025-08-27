'Mirror life' could be a threat to us: Here's why Technology Aug 27, 2025

There's a new buzz in synthetic biology: "mirror life."

These are lab-made organisms built from molecules that are the mirror image of everything natural—think left-handed DNA and right-handed proteins, which is the opposite of all life on Earth.

This could mean totally new forms of life that our bodies (and even animals and plants) wouldn't recognize or know how to fight.