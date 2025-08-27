'Mirror life' could be a threat to us: Here's why
There's a new buzz in synthetic biology: "mirror life."
These are lab-made organisms built from molecules that are the mirror image of everything natural—think left-handed DNA and right-handed proteins, which is the opposite of all life on Earth.
This could mean totally new forms of life that our bodies (and even animals and plants) wouldn't recognize or know how to fight.
Experts are now sounding the alarm
Yep, and that's why experts are sounding the alarm.
A major report in December 2024 warned that mirror bacteria could dodge immune systems and resist natural predators, letting them spread unchecked.
At a June 2025 science conference at the Institut Pasteur in Paris, over 150 scientists and ethicists met to weigh the risks and discuss safeguards.
While this tech might help make tougher medicines someday, scientists say we need strong safeguards so its risks—like dangerous infections or damage to ecosystems—don't outweigh the benefits.