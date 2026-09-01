Google Messages adds Google Keep note sharing and custom themes
Technology
Google Messages just got a cool upgrade with the September Android Drop: now you can share Google Keep notes right inside your chats, so everyone can view and edit together.
Plus, you get to jazz up your conversations with custom themes, picking backgrounds like Animals or Space, or even uploading your own pics.
It's all about making group chats more collaborative and fun.
Google rolled out updates September 1
To try these features, just tap the "+" in a chat to add a Keep note everyone can edit.
For themes, choose from curated options or use your own image for extra flair.
Both updates rolled out on September 1 and are part of Google's push to make messaging more practical and personal, perfect for anyone who wants their chats to feel a bit more like home.