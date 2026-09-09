Google Messages adds Keep notes sharing in September 2026 drop
Technology
Google Messages just got a handy upgrade: you can now make and share Google Keep notes right inside your chats.
This new feature, part of the September 2026 Android Drop, is widely rolling out and puts a Keep Notes shortcut in your chat's plus menu or a contextual "Create list" shortcut in the suggestions row.
Edit and share Keep notes
Tap the Keep Notes icon to see your notes or start a new one with the button at the bottom right.
You can quickly create lists or jot things down, and then share them straight into your conversation with a live preview.
Tapping the chat bubble lets you edit the note again: no more switching between apps just to keep track of plans.