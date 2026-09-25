Google Messages adds swipes for timestamps, RCS status and replies
Technology
Google Messages just got a handy update!
Now you can swipe left on any message to quickly see timestamps and check if your chat is RCS-encrypted: no more tapping each bubble.
Want to reply directly? Just swipe right on the message, and you're set.
Google's 20260910_03_RC02 keeps 2-circle design
The familiar two-circle design sticks around (so things won't look too different) even though Google tested a single-version look before.
You'll spot these changes mostly in message details and sometimes on the home page.
This update comes with version 20260910_03_RC02, and if you tap a message, it'll briefly show the timestamp, hinting that swiping is now the way to go.