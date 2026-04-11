Google Messages adds trash folder on Android to recover messages
Technology
Accidentally deleted a message? No worries, Google Messages just added a Trash folder on Android.
Now, when you delete a conversation, it goes to Trash for 30 days (or seven days on Android Go), so you have time to get it back before it's gone for good.
Google Messages trash shows recoverable messages
You can find the Trash folder by tapping your profile picture in the app, right under Archived.
From there, you can see which messages are recoverable and either restore them or delete everything permanently.
If someone texts you while their chat is in Trash, only that new message pops up in your inbox: the rest stays in Trash until you decide what to do.
This update makes managing your messages way less stressful!