Google Messages adds trash folder on Android to recover messages

Google Messages trash shows recoverable messages

You can find the Trash folder by tapping your profile picture in the app, right under Archived.

From there, you can see which messages are recoverable and either restore them or delete everything permanently.

If someone texts you while their chat is in Trash, only that new message pops up in your inbox: the rest stays in Trash until you decide what to do.

This update makes managing your messages way less stressful!