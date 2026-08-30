Google Messages beta adds redesigned attachments grid and RCS upgrades
Technology
Google Messages is rolling out fresh updates for both beta testers and regular users.
Beta folks get to try out a redesigned attachments grid, with one design taking up more of your screen, a floating long-press menu with blur effects, improved read receipts with swipe gestures, and better RCS chats between Android and iPhone: think emoji reactions and inline replies coming soon.
Stable users get Google Messages themes
Stable users now have chat themes to personalize conversations, a voice message button with a bolder color, and the handy "Tap to draft" feature that lets you quickly edit messages by tapping them.
Plus, still rolling out for beta users, signing into Messages for web is moving to Google Account sign-in.