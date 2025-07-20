Google Messages gets end-to-end encryption, revamped media picker interface
Google Messages is rolling out new beta features, including end-to-end encryption for RCS chats on both Android and iOS, thanks to Messaging Layer Security (MLS).
Now you can easily check if your messages are encrypted through an updated Details page.
Plus, Google listened to feedback and separated the gallery from the camera interface for easier media sharing.
What's new in Google Messages?
The app now sports a fresh Material 3 look—gone are the bubbly backgrounds, and images in chats are grouped more neatly.
Safety also gets a boost with Sensitive Content Warnings that blur nudity automatically.
You'll find customizable group chat icons, better message deletion options, and the ability to send photos in original quality.
Scam detection has been expanded too, so your chats stay safer than ever.