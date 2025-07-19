Researchers noticed some users started believing wild things

Researchers noticed some users started believing wild things after lots of chatbot use—like thinking they'd uncovered secret truths ("messianic mission"), seeing the AI as god-like, or mistaking chatbot replies for real romance.

The experts say we need better safeguards so these tools help us out without messing with our heads.

Developers are being urged to focus on practical uses instead of just making bots super engaging.