Teens find AI chat more satisfying than real friends
A recent study warns that chatting with AI bots like ChatGPT isn't always harmless—some people, especially teens, can end up feeling more paranoid or even develop delusional beliefs.
In fact, 31% of surveyed teens said they found conversations with AI as satisfying (or more!) than talking to real friends.
That's a big shift in how we connect—and it might come with risks.
Researchers noticed some users started believing wild things
Researchers noticed some users started believing wild things after lots of chatbot use—like thinking they'd uncovered secret truths ("messianic mission"), seeing the AI as god-like, or mistaking chatbot replies for real romance.
The experts say we need better safeguards so these tools help us out without messing with our heads.
Developers are being urged to focus on practical uses instead of just making bots super engaging.