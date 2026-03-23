Google Messages gets trash folder, real-time location sharing
Google Messages just dropped some handy new features to make chatting safer and more convenient.
The highlights? An announced Trash folder that is currently rolling out in beta (chats remain in Trash for 30 days before permanent deletion), cross-platform end-to-end encrypted RCS between Android and iPhone is currently in testing and not yet widely available, real-time location sharing, and Gemini-powered scam detection, all aimed at making your messaging experience smoother and more secure.
Two new features in beta
Deleted a chat by mistake? The new Trash folder lets you recover it within 30 days.
You can also now edit Smart Replies before sending with the Tap to Draft feature. Just head to Settings > Suggestions.
Both are rolling out in beta, so you might see them soon.
Other highlights include cross-platform RCS encryption, @Mentions in group chats
Cross-platform end-to-end encryption is being tested between Android and iPhone; in beta builds you'll see a lock icon at the start of encrypted threads.
Real-time location sharing makes meeting up easier with map previews and custom time limits.
Plus, @Mentions in group chats ensure you never miss an important ping, even if the chat is muted.
And with Gemini Nano on board, scam detection is getting smarter to help keep you safe from sketchy links or fake job offers.