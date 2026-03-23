Google Messages gets trash folder, real-time location sharing

Deleted a chat by mistake? The new Trash folder lets you recover it within 30 days. You can also now edit Smart Replies before sending with the Tap to Draft feature. Just head to Settings > Suggestions. Both are rolling out in beta, so you might see them soon.

Other highlights include cross-platform RCS encryption, @Mentions in group chats

Cross-platform end-to-end encryption is being tested between Android and iPhone; in beta builds you'll see a lock icon at the start of encrypted threads.

Real-time location sharing makes meeting up easier with map previews and custom time limits.

Plus, @Mentions in group chats ensure you never miss an important ping, even if the chat is muted.

And with Gemini Nano on board, scam detection is getting smarter to help keep you safe from sketchy links or fake job offers.