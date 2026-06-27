Google Messages introduces chat themes replacing old 'Change colors' feature
Technology
Google Messages is rolling out "Chat themes," letting you personalize chats with custom colors and wallpapers.
The update swaps out the old "Change colors" feature for an interactive setup, so you can tweak message bubbles and backgrounds to match your vibe.
Google Messages beta themes apply locally
You can upload your own wallpaper or pick from Google's collections: think Animals, Space, Sunsets, and more.
Right now, it's only available to some beta users as part of a phased rollout (look for a red dot and "Chat theme" in the menu if you have it).
These changes are just for you: your friends won't see them on their end.