Google Messages introduces floating long-press menu with animated feedback

Google Messages has rolled out a fresh long-press menu, swapping the old top toolbar for a floating one that's easier to use.

Now, when you hold down on a message or photo, you'll see icons for actions like Remix, Reply, Forward, Copy, with the option to grab just part of the text, Star, Delete, and Save.

The update also brings in some fun touches: when you've selected the newest message in a thread, it will somewhat center it with a bouncy animation and haptic feedback, plus a blurred background to help you focus on your choices.