Google Messages launches RCS for business chat highlighting sharper media
Technology
Google Messages just dropped a new "RCS for Business" chat feature, making it easier to stay in the loop about app updates and cool tricks.
Rolling out now, you might see it as a pop-up when you open the app.
The main focus? Showing off RCS perks like sharper photos and videos.
Messages rolling out to select devices
The feature is rolling out gradually (right now, it's live on select devices like the Galaxy Z Fold 8).
It works kind of like WhatsApp's or Telegram's update chats but puts more emphasis on chatting with users directly.
You'll get tips on things like Selfie GIFs (from 2024), Schedule Send (since 2021), and real-time location sharing (new this year), all designed to help you get more out of your messages.