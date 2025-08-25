Next Article
Google Messages now lets you verify chats using QR codes
Google Messages is rolling out a handy new security feature in its beta version: QR code-based key verification.
Instead of fussing over long codes, you can now quickly scan a QR code under "Security & privacy" to make sure you're really chatting with the right person.
Looking ahead, the feature is expected to roll out widely
This update replaces the old 80-digit code system, making device-to-device verification way simpler.
While it's not linked to Google Contacts yet and only available in beta for now, it's expected to hit all Android 9+ devices sometime in 2025—and support for third-party apps is on the horizon too.
For those who like doing things the old way, comparing codes is still an option.