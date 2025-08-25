Midjourney partners with Meta to boost AI models

Midjourney remains independent in the partnership

Even though Meta is licensing Midjourney's tech, Midjourney stays independent—no buyout here.

CEO David Holz made it clear that their community-driven lab isn't changing hands.

This collab follows the launch of Midjourney's V1 video model this year and is a move that could help Meta keep pace with other big names in AI like Google Gemini and OpenAI's ChatGPT.