Midjourney partners with Meta to boost AI models
Meta just announced a partnership with Midjourney, the AI lab known for its creative image and video tools.
Meta will be licensing Midjourney's technology for its future AI models.
Alexandr Wang, Meta's Chief AI Officer, called this move part of a bigger plan to work with top industry players and bring fresh technology into future projects.
Midjourney remains independent in the partnership
Even though Meta is licensing Midjourney's tech, Midjourney stays independent—no buyout here.
CEO David Holz made it clear that their community-driven lab isn't changing hands.
This collab follows the launch of Midjourney's V1 video model this year and is a move that could help Meta keep pace with other big names in AI like Google Gemini and OpenAI's ChatGPT.