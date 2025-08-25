'Pedophile hellscape': Mom sues Roblox over daughter's sexual exploitation
Roblox is being sued by a North Carolina mom who says her 10-year-old daughter was sexually exploited by a predator on the game.
According to the lawsuit, the predator pretended to be another kid, gained her trust, and pressured her into sending explicit images in exchange for Robux (the game's virtual currency).
The complaint points to weak age checks and poor parental controls as major issues.
Predator threatened to take away in-game currency
The predator reportedly threatened to take away the girl's Robux if she didn't cooperate, and continued contacting her through text after meeting on Roblox.
The lawsuit calls Roblox a "pedophile hellscape" for not protecting young users and criticizes how adults could message kids freely—a feature that has since been restricted.
Roblox says it uses advanced tech and human moderators around the clock but admits no system is perfect.
This case adds to growing legal pressure on Roblox about child safety, with multiple lawsuits filed across several states.