'Pedophile hellscape': Mom sues Roblox over daughter's sexual exploitation

Predator threatened to take away in-game currency

The predator reportedly threatened to take away the girl's Robux if she didn't cooperate, and continued contacting her through text after meeting on Roblox.

The lawsuit calls Roblox a "pedophile hellscape" for not protecting young users and criticizes how adults could message kids freely—a feature that has since been restricted.

Roblox says it uses advanced tech and human moderators around the clock but admits no system is perfect.

This case adds to growing legal pressure on Roblox about child safety, with multiple lawsuits filed across several states.