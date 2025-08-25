DeepSeek's new AI model challenges Western counterparts

What's the significance of this development?

DeepSeek released V3.1 as open-source, letting anyone use or adapt it—no paywalls or fancy hardware needed.

That means what might cost $70 to run on Western models can now be done for just $1 with DeepSeek.

Even though some countries have banned it over security worries, this move is shaking up the global AI scene and helping China push for more tech independence.