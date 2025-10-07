Next Article
Google must allow rival app stores on Android
Technology
The US Supreme Court declined to halt a lower-court order requiring Google to change its Play Store after losing an antitrust case to Epic Games.
Now, Google must let other app stores in, share its app catalog with competitors, and allow developers to send users to outside payment options.
Changes will roll out in phases through mid-2026
This could seriously change how Android apps work for over 100 million US users—think more choices for where you get your apps and how you pay.
Google says it'll follow the order (while still appealing) but warns about possible security risks.
The changes will roll out in phases through mid-2026, marking a big moment in the fight over tech company power and user freedom.