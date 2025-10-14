Google Nest Learning Thermostat gets new Farsight faces: How to
Google just gave its 4th-gen Nest Learning Thermostat a fun upgrade—four new Farsight faces, including the eye-catching Seasonal face by Mathilde Loubes.
This one cycles through 12 unique monthly illustrations that change as you move closer or farther away.
The other faces—Minimal, Nest Classic, and Temp Controller—let you pick the vibe that fits your space.
How to switch up your thermostat's look
Switching up your thermostat's look is super simple: just press the ring and head to Settings > Farsight on the device or use the Google Home app to choose your favorite face.
It takes only a moment to make it feel more like yours.
More than just a thermostat
These new animated faces don't just help you keep tabs on your home's climate; they also turn your thermostat into a little piece of art.
The Seasonal face especially adds personality, making your smart home setup feel more playful and personal.