Google's new AI can schedule your meetings in Gmail
Google just rolled out "Help me schedule" for Gmail and Google Calendar—a smart new tool powered by Gemini AI.
It scans your emails and calendar, then suggests meeting times that actually work.
You can tweak the suggestions before sending, and once a time is set, both sides get invites automatically.
No more endless email chains.
How it works
Gemini AI reads details from your emails—like how long you want to meet—and offers tailored meeting options right inside Gmail.
It uses your calendar availability to suggest times, cutting down on all that back-and-forth and making scheduling a breeze.
It's all built into Gmail
Unlike apps like Calendly or Doodle, this feature lives right in Gmail, so you don't have to jump between tabs.
For now, it only handles one-on-one meetings (so group hangouts still need another app), but the built-in smarts might make scheduling way less of a headache.