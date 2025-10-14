Next Article
Google Photos collages can now be edited on the go
Technology
Google Photos has announced a big update for 2025, making its collage feature much more flexible.
With this update, you'll be able to start with a blank template and add or remove photos as you go—no need to pick everything up front.
It's all about letting you arrange your pics exactly how you want, without the hassle.
Other notable changes in the collage editor
You'll find new "modern" and "clean" templates, plus special layouts for holidays and big moments.
Sharing is quicker too, thanks to a built-in share button right in the editor.
And if you're new to this or just want tips, there's a handy "Getting started" guide to walk you through the latest features.