Google NotebookLM can now turn your research into 60-second videos

User guide

How to generate a video in NotebookLM

To create a video, users need to go to NotebookLM on the web or app, select a notebook and click "Video" from the Studio column on the right side of the screen. Then, they have to choose "Short," pick a topic for NotebookLM to focus on (or enter their own), and click "Generate." The feature is currently available only in English, with support for free users coming soon.