Google's NotebookLM expands Video Overviews to 80 languages

Google has announced an expansion of the language support for its NotebookLM's Video Overviews feature. The update will now support a total of 80 languages, including popular ones like French, German, Spanish, and Japanese. The move is aimed at making the service more inclusive and accessible to users across different linguistic backgrounds.

Feature introduction Video Overviews was launched last month The Video Overviews feature, which was introduced last month, allows users to convert their notes, PDFs, and images into video presentations. The tool was only available in English at first. But with this update, non-English speakers can now benefit from visual summaries in their native languages. This is a big step toward making the platform more user-friendly and accessible to a wider audience.

Audio upgrade Audio Overviews also get language support Along with the Video Overviews update, Google is also improving the Audio Overviews feature for non-English users. Initially, this feature only provided short summaries with a full version available only in English. Now, users can get more detailed overviews in over 80 languages. However, if you prefer just the highlights, there will still be an option for a shorter overview.