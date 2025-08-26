Membranes made from spice and tannery waste can filter pollutants

The team made the membranes by heating industrial waste with little oxygen, then mixing the resulting biochar with polymers for strength. Membranes from tannery sludge worked well on both dyes (like methylene blue) and antibiotics, while those from spice waste were especially good at removing dyes.

Membranes can be reused up to 5 times

You can wash and reuse these membranes up to five times—making them practical for industries.

With about 80% of global industrial wastewater still released untreated (according to the UN), this tech could help make water cleaner without breaking the bank.

The researchers are now working on scaling up for real-world use.