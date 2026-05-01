Google opens Gemini for home inviting makers and developers Technology May 22, 2026

Google is opening up its Gemini for Home platform, inviting device makers and developers to build smarter gadgets: think cameras and speakers that actually understand what's happening around them.

With the new Google Home Gemini built-in program, these AI features can be baked right into your favorite devices.

Plus, Google's teaming up with Internet providers and security companies to boost its Home Premium subscription.