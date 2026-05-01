Google opens Gemini for home inviting makers and developers
Technology
Google is opening up its Gemini for Home platform, inviting device makers and developers to build smarter gadgets: think cameras and speakers that actually understand what's happening around them.
With the new Google Home Gemini built-in program, these AI features can be baked right into your favorite devices.
Plus, Google's teaming up with Internet providers and security companies to boost its Home Premium subscription.
Home Premium adds Home Brief
Home Premium is getting some handy upgrades: there's now a daily activity recap called Home Brief, along with better security alerts.
Google is also partnering with AT&T to bring Gemini smarts into the Connect Life app, making it easier for more people to tap into these AI-powered features (no tech degree required).