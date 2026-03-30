Google opens Student Researcher 2026 applications, deadline March 31 2026
Technology
Google is now accepting applications for its Student Researcher 2026 program, giving bachelor's, master's, and Ph.D. students a shot at tackling real-world tech challenges.
If you're into research and want to work with top teams like Google DeepMind or Google Cloud, you've got until March 31, 2026 to apply.
Eligibility and skills for India roles
You'll need to be studying computer science, linguistics, or a related field, and have skills in areas like machine learning or computer vision.
Google prefers applicants who plan to return to their studies after the internship and know languages like Python or Java.
Bonus points if you've published research papers or contributed to academic communities.
Applications are open for positions based in India via the Google Careers site.