Google Photos' AI editing tool now available on other phones
Technology
Google Photos is expanding its AI-powered conversational editing tool to eligible Android users in the US—not just Pixel 10 users.
Now, you can simply type what you want changed in a photo, and the AI handles the edits for you, no manual tweaking needed.
The update's rolling out to phones like the OnePlus 13 and Galaxy Z Fold 7.
New Create tab in Google Photos
To try it out, make sure you're 18+, your Google account is set to English (US), and you've enabled Face Groups and location settings.
Alongside this, Google Photos has a new Create tab featuring an upgraded collage maker and a refreshed photo-to-video tool, making it even easier to turn your memories into something shareable.