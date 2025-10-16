Google Photos' AI editing tool now available on other phones Technology Oct 16, 2025

Google Photos is expanding its AI-powered conversational editing tool to eligible Android users in the US—not just Pixel 10 users.

Now, you can simply type what you want changed in a photo, and the AI handles the edits for you, no manual tweaking needed.

The update's rolling out to phones like the OnePlus 13 and Galaxy Z Fold 7.