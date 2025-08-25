Next Article
Google Photos gets Gemini AI-powered editing tool on Pixel 10
Google just dropped a new AI-powered editing tool in its Photos app, but it's only for Pixel 10 users (for now) in the US.
Thanks to Gemini AI, you can tweak your pics using simple text or voice commands—no more fiddling with complicated tools.
The new "Help me edit" bar lets you do things like erase objects or swap backgrounds in seconds.
Pixel 10 series will also support satellite-enabled WhatsApp calling
This feature is exclusive to the Pixel 10 series, which starts at ₹79,999 in India.
On top of that, these phones will be the first to offer satellite-enabled WhatsApp calling when it launches in select regions on August 28, 2025.
Looks like Google is packing its latest devices with some pretty cool tech for everyday life.