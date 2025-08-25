Google Photos gets Gemini AI-powered editing tool on Pixel 10 Technology Aug 25, 2025

Google just dropped a new AI-powered editing tool in its Photos app, but it's only for Pixel 10 users (for now) in the US.

Thanks to Gemini AI, you can tweak your pics using simple text or voice commands—no more fiddling with complicated tools.

The new "Help me edit" bar lets you do things like erase objects or swap backgrounds in seconds.