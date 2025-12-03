Google Photos launches '2025 Recap': Here's how to access it Technology Dec 03, 2025

Google Photos just dropped its 2025 Recap—a highlight reel of your year's best photos and videos, all wrapped up in a personalized collection.

You can tweak what shows up (or who!), and share the whole thing on your socials or with friends.

If you make changes, Google updates your Recap in about half an hour.