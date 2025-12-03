Next Article
Google Photos launches '2025 Recap': Here's how to access it
Technology
Google Photos just dropped its 2025 Recap—a highlight reel of your year's best photos and videos, all wrapped up in a personalized collection.
You can tweak what shows up (or who!), and share the whole thing on your socials or with friends.
If you make changes, Google updates your Recap in about half an hour.
How to get your 2025 recap
To check out your Recap, open the Memories carousel or Collections tab on Google Photos (Android/iOS).
You'll get a notification when it's ready—just make sure backups are on, you've updated the app, and Face Groups is enabled.
The feature is rolling out now and will stick around in Collections through December before moving to your photo grid.