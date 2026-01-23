Google Photos' 'Me Meme' feature turns selfies into memes
Google Photos just dropped a new "Me Meme" feature that lets you turn your own selfies into personalized memes, right from the app.
It's rolling out now for US users on both Android and iOS—just tap the Create tab to get started.
How it works
You can pick a template or upload your own reference image, then choose a clear selfie facing the camera.
The AI will whip up a funny, custom meme you can save, tweak, share with friends, or compare to your original pic.
Make sure your photos are backed up in Google Photos for this to work.
More creative tools in Google Photos
"Me Meme" joins other Create features in Google Photos like Collage, Remix, and Cinematic photo.
While Gemini has some similar features, this one feels more user-friendly and fun—another move from Google to make creativity with AI easier for everyone.