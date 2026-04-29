Google pivots from search to AI with TPUs powering Gemini
Google has officially outgrown its "just a search engine" label.
After ChatGPT shook things up in late 2022, Google leaned into its long-running focus on AI, something CEO Sundar Pichai says has been in the works since 2016.
Its big move? Investing heavily in custom AI chips called TPUs, which power cutting-edge models like Gemini and show that Google is aiming to lead the next wave of tech.
Google Cloud TPUs challenge NVIDIA dominance
By rolling out TPUs (chips built specifically for AI tasks) and making them available on Google Cloud, Google is taking direct aim at NVIDIA's dominance in the AI hardware world.
Even Meta is using these chips now, which shakes up the market.
With their latest TPU v8 supporting both training and running AI models, Google isn't just expanding its business: it is positioning itself as a major player in global AI innovation.