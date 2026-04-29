Google pivots from search to AI with TPUs powering Gemini

Google Cloud TPUs challenge NVIDIA dominance

By rolling out TPUs (chips built specifically for AI tasks) and making them available on Google Cloud, Google is taking direct aim at NVIDIA's dominance in the AI hardware world.

Even Meta is using these chips now, which shakes up the market.

With their latest TPU v8 supporting both training and running AI models, Google isn't just expanding its business: it is positioning itself as a major player in global AI innovation.