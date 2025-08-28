Google Pixel 10 series launched in India: Check prices, features

Phones start at ₹79,999

The standard Pixel 10 starts at ₹79,999 with a sharp 6.3-inch Full HD+ display and telephoto lens.

The Pro (₹1,09,999) packs an LTPO OLED screen of the same size but steps up camera power with a 50MP main sensor and support for up to 8K video—just like the bigger Pro XL (₹1,24,999), which stretches out to a roomy 6.8-inch display.

The Pro and Pro XL models offer 16GB RAM, while the standard Pixel 10 comes with 12GB RAM.

All models include Titan M2 security chips, Android 16 out of the box, plus Wi-Fi 7 and Bluetooth 6 support.

The phones are up for grabs starting August 28, 2024.