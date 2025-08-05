Next Article
Google Pixel 10 series to launch on August 20
Google just revealed the Pixel 10 series is launching worldwide on August 20.
The news came via their X account, where they cheekily nudged Apple for holding back its new AI features, telling fans to "Get outside your comfort phone."
Three models are coming: Pixel 10, Pixel 10 Pro, and the larger Pixel 10 Pro XL.
What to expect from the Pixel 10 series
The Pixel 10 lineup sticks with that signature visor look and metallic finish from last year.
Under the hood, you'll find Google's latest Tensor G5 chip and a custom Titan chip for extra security.
Expect built-in Gemini AI features plus handy native apps like Screenshot and Pixel Studio.
There's also a foldable model—Pixel 10 Pro Fold—dropping alongside in select markets, including India a day after the global launch.