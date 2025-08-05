Google Pixel 10 series to launch on August 20 Technology Aug 05, 2025

Google just revealed the Pixel 10 series is launching worldwide on August 20.

The news came via their X account, where they cheekily nudged Apple for holding back its new AI features, telling fans to "Get outside your comfort phone."

Three models are coming: Pixel 10, Pixel 10 Pro, and the larger Pixel 10 Pro XL.