LOADING...

Brilliant Labs's AI smart glasses can help you build apps

Technology

Brilliant Labs recently unveiled Halo, their new lightweight smart glasses packed with AI features.
At only 40gm, they offer a full-color display and bone conduction speakers, plus Noa—the built-in AI assistant that can recognize and remember what you see and hear.

The glasses are priced at $299

Halo lets you create custom apps using just your voice and even has a "Vibe Mode" for building simple AI tools on the go.
The glasses act like a digital diary but keep your data private by turning everything into secure code—no audio or video is saved.
Priced at $299 in matte black, Halo ships globally starting November 2023 with up to 14 hours of battery life.