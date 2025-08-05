Next Article
Brilliant Labs's AI smart glasses can help you build apps
Brilliant Labs recently unveiled Halo, their new lightweight smart glasses packed with AI features.
At only 40gm, they offer a full-color display and bone conduction speakers, plus Noa—the built-in AI assistant that can recognize and remember what you see and hear.
The glasses are priced at $299
Halo lets you create custom apps using just your voice and even has a "Vibe Mode" for building simple AI tools on the go.
The glasses act like a digital diary but keep your data private by turning everything into secure code—no audio or video is saved.
Priced at $299 in matte black, Halo ships globally starting November 2023 with up to 14 hours of battery life.