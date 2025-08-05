Brilliant Labs's AI smart glasses can help you build apps

The glasses are priced at $299

Halo lets you create custom apps using just your voice and even has a "Vibe Mode" for building simple AI tools on the go.

The glasses act like a digital diary but keep your data private by turning everything into secure code—no audio or video is saved.

Priced at $299 in matte black, Halo ships globally starting November 2023 with up to 14 hours of battery life.