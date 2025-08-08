Next Article
Google Pixel 10 series with 'Camera Coach' drops August 20
The new Google Pixel 10 series drops August 20, and its big highlight is the "Camera Coach."
Powered by Gemini AI, this tool gives you instant tips while you shoot—think advice on angles or lighting—so your photos look pro without any fuss.
Camera Coach will help you take better photos
With Camera Coach guiding you in real time, even casual snaps can turn out great.
The regular Pixel 10 also gets a dedicated telephoto lens for sharper zooms and portraits, while the Pro models stick with last year's trusted sensors.
If you're into photography or just want better pics for your socials, this update is definitely worth a look.