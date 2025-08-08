Samsung's 2025 soundbars are here with AI audio tweaks Technology Aug 08, 2025

Samsung just dropped its 2025 soundbar lineup, featuring the flagship HW-Q990F and the convertible HW-QS700F.

These new soundbars use AI to tweak your audio in real time and come with a gyro sensor that adjusts sound depending on where you place them.

Prices range from ₹14,990 to ₹92,990, and you can find them at Samsung, leading offline retailers, and major e-commerce platforms.