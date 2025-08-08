Samsung's 2025 soundbars are here with AI audio tweaks
Samsung just dropped its 2025 soundbar lineup, featuring the flagship HW-Q990F and the convertible HW-QS700F.
These new soundbars use AI to tweak your audio in real time and come with a gyro sensor that adjusts sound depending on where you place them.
Prices range from ₹14,990 to ₹92,990, and you can find them at Samsung, leading offline retailers, and major e-commerce platforms.
AI sound engine analyzes your audio in real-time
The upgraded AI Sound Engine analyzes what you're listening to—boosting bass when needed and making voices clearer even if your room is noisy.
You get wireless Dolby Atmos support, easy syncing with Samsung TVs via Q-Symphony Pro, and compatibility with SmartThings, Alexa, Google Assistant, Chromecast, AirPlay, and Roon Ready for smooth smart home control.
Convertible design and wireless Dolby Atmos support
Samsung's Convertible Fit Design means the sound adapts whether your setup is on a wall or table.
The new subwoofer still packs a punch with richer bass.
If you want immersive audio that adjusts to your space—and looks good doing it—this series could be worth checking out.