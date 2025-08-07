Skin cancer may thrive on its own 'helper' virus

The woman's inherited immune deficiency meant her body couldn't clear out beta-HPV, so the virus lingered and fueled more problems—even though her DNA repair worked normally. After she got a bone marrow transplant that fixed her immune system, both her skin tumors and other HPV-related issues disappeared and stayed gone for three years.

Research shows beta-HPV can keep driving cancer

This research challenges old ideas that beta-HPV just "kickstarts" cSCC and then leaves.

Instead, it shows the virus can keep driving cancer if your immune defenses are weak.

The takeaway? Doctors may need to look at both your immune health and viral infections when treating this type of skin cancer—kind of like how newer HPV vaccines are helping prevent other cancers too.