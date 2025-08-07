How Roblox's new AI tool is tackling online child exploitation

Sentinel scans about six billion messages every day, taking quick snapshots of chat conversations. It compares these with examples of both normal and risky chats, using smart pattern recognition to catch grooming behaviors that build up over time. If someone's chat history looks suspicious, it can flag them for review or alert the authorities.

Has the tool made a difference?

Definitely. In 2025 alone, Sentinel has already helped send over 1,200 reports to child protection agencies—a big step up from old filters that often missed slow-building risks.

By looking at context instead of just single messages, Roblox is stepping up its game to keep its 111 million users safer online.