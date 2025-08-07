Jio's journey from 4G to 6G: Connecting India, 1 network

Jio isn't stopping at mobile towers—it's building satellite networks too. The company has teamed up with SpaceX to bring Starlink broadband across India. By March 2025, Jio had over 191 million people using its 5G network (contributing to 45% of Jio's wireless data traffic) and connected 18 million homes as of March 2025.

Renewable energy and AI for Jio's networks

Jio wants all its electricity to be renewable by 2030, supporting Reliance Industries's goal of going net carbon neutral by 2035.

Its network already uses about a third of the global average energy per unit of data.

Plus, Jio is rolling out its own AI tool—JioBrain—to make networks smarter and more efficient as part of India's growing AI ecosystem.