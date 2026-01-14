Google Pixel 10a could launch next month: What to expect

Google is said to be speeding up its mid-range smartphone line-up, with the Pixel 10a now rumored to launch sooner than expected. The device is likely to hit the market in February, a major shift from the previous release schedule. Tipster Roland Quandt of WinFuture has revealed that Google may unveil the Pixel 10a in early February and start selling it by mid-month.

Strategic shift Pixel 10a's early launch could disrupt Google's release strategy The anticipated early launch of the Pixel 10a marks a major departure from Google's usual release strategy. The company is likely hoping to build on the success of its recent models, the Pixel 9 and Pixel 9 Pro, while also competing with Samsung's Galaxy A-series and Apple's upcoming iPhone 17e. The new model is said to come in four color options: Obsidian, Fog, Lavender, and Berry.

Design details Pixel 10a's design and specifications The Pixel 10a is expected to be similar to its predecessor, the Pixel 9a. It will likely sport a 6.28-inch AMOLED display with FHD+ resolution and a smooth 120Hz refresh rate. The device is also expected to pack a 5,100mAh battery under the hood and come in two storage variants: 128GB and 256GB.

