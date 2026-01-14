Google Pixel 10a could launch next month: What to expect
What's the story
Google is said to be speeding up its mid-range smartphone line-up, with the Pixel 10a now rumored to launch sooner than expected. The device is likely to hit the market in February, a major shift from the previous release schedule. Tipster Roland Quandt of WinFuture has revealed that Google may unveil the Pixel 10a in early February and start selling it by mid-month.
Strategic shift
Pixel 10a's early launch could disrupt Google's release strategy
The anticipated early launch of the Pixel 10a marks a major departure from Google's usual release strategy. The company is likely hoping to build on the success of its recent models, the Pixel 9 and Pixel 9 Pro, while also competing with Samsung's Galaxy A-series and Apple's upcoming iPhone 17e. The new model is said to come in four color options: Obsidian, Fog, Lavender, and Berry.
Design details
Pixel 10a's design and specifications
The Pixel 10a is expected to be similar to its predecessor, the Pixel 9a. It will likely sport a 6.28-inch AMOLED display with FHD+ resolution and a smooth 120Hz refresh rate. The device is also expected to pack a 5,100mAh battery under the hood and come in two storage variants: 128GB and 256GB.
Tech specs
Pixel 10a's camera and processor
The Pixel 10a is likely to stick with Google's dual-lens setup for its camera: a 48MP main sensor, a 13MP ultrawide, and a 13MP selfie shooter. However, it won't be getting an upgrade in the processor department. Multiple reports suggest that the Pixel 10a will be powered by the same Tensor G4 chip as last year's model instead of the newer Tensor G5 found in this year's flagship models.