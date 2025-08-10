Next Article
Google Pixel Watch 4 leaks ahead of launch
The upcoming Pixel Watch 4 just leaked on Reddit, showing off a fresh "3D shaped by water" design with a domed glass that curves right to the edge.
It's built tougher with Gorilla Glass and now charges 25% faster thanks to a new Quick Charge Dock—so you'll spend less time plugged in.
Battery life gets a big boost—up to 30 hours for the smaller watch and 40 hours for the larger one.
There's also an upgraded Gen 3 sensor hub for more accurate activity tracking, plus "With Gemini" AI integration for smarter features on your wrist.
The design even nods back to the original Pixel Watch, blending old-school vibes with new tech.