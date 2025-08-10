Instagram's new location feature sparks privacy concerns

US senators urge Meta to reconsider the feature

US Senators Marsha Blackburn and Richard Blumenthal have asked Meta to rethink the feature because of safety concerns.

Some users were also confused when older posts showed up on the map without them turning anything on.

Instagram head Adam Mosseri explained this happens if you tagged locations before.

He reassured everyone that you control who can see your live location, aiming to keep things safe while still letting people connect.