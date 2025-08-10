Instagram's new location feature sparks privacy concerns
Instagram just dropped a new map feature in the US that lets you share your real-time location with others.
While Meta says it's all about helping friends and family connect, people are worried it could be misused for stalking or harassment.
The good news: it's off by default, and you have to choose who sees your location.
US senators urge Meta to reconsider the feature
US Senators Marsha Blackburn and Richard Blumenthal have asked Meta to rethink the feature because of safety concerns.
Some users were also confused when older posts showed up on the map without them turning anything on.
Instagram head Adam Mosseri explained this happens if you tagged locations before.
He reassured everyone that you control who can see your live location, aiming to keep things safe while still letting people connect.