Watch: Google mocks Apple, Samsung in Pixel Watch 5 teaser
What's the story
Google has released a new teaser for its upcoming Pixel Watch 5. The ad highlights the smartwatch's health tracking capabilities, but also humorously notes that it "still has the decency to look like a watch." This jab at competitors like Apple and Samsung comes as the Apple Watch remains a rectangle, while the Galaxy Watch has firmly moved to the squircle shape.
Design details
Teaser highlights circular design and Gemini intelligence
The teaser shows an analog watch face, emphasizing the circular design of the Pixel Watch.
This is a departure from Apple's rectangular design and Samsung's squircle shape for their smartwatches.
The ad also confirms that the new model will look similar to its predecessor, with visible charging pins.
The final shot of the promo highlights "Google Pixel Watch 5 with Gemini Intelligence," hinting at advanced features such as sleep tracking and fitness monitoring.
Upcoming event
Made by Google hardware event
Google is gearing up for its annual Made by Google hardware showcase on August 12, 2026, in New York City.
Hosted by comedian Trevor Noah, the event will be streamed live on YouTube and is expected to introduce the Pixel 11 lineup, including the Pixel 11 Pro Fold, alongside the Pixel Watch 5.
Google is also expected to highlight deeper Gemini AI integration across its devices.
Special appearances from Alex Cooper, Stephen Curry, and Ayami Nakajo are also planned.