Watch: Google mocks Apple, Samsung in Pixel Watch 5 teaser

The teaser shows an analog watch face, emphasizing the circular design of the Pixel Watch.

This is a departure from Apple's rectangular design and Samsung's squircle shape for their smartwatches.

The ad also confirms that the new model will look similar to its predecessor, with visible charging pins.

The final shot of the promo highlights "Google Pixel Watch 5 with Gemini Intelligence," hinting at advanced features such as sleep tracking and fitness monitoring.