Google Play Store gets new games and features
What's the story
Google has announced a series of major updates for the Google Play Store at GDC 2026. The tech giant is expanding its library to include popular paid and PC indie games like Moonlight Peaks, Sledding Game, 9 Kings, Potion Craft, and Low-Budget Repairs. These titles will be available on both mobile and PC via Google Play Games with progress syncing across devices through a Gamer Profile.
New features
Try out games before buying them
To help users make informed purchasing decisions, Google is also introducing game trials. If a user enjoys a trial version, they can buy the full game and continue from where they left off. This feature will be available soon for select paid games on mobile and later on PC via Google Play Games.
Wishlist feature
Wishlist tool and community posts added
Along with these updates, Google is also introducing a wishlist tool. This will let users keep track of their favorite games and get notified when they go on sale. The tech giant is also adding community posts to let users ask and answer game-related questions directly within the Play Store. The feature is currently available in English for select popular games with plans to expand to more languages and titles soon.
AI integration
AI-powered in-game overlay coming to select paid games
Google is also bringing Play Games Sidekick, an AI-powered in-game overlay that offers real-time gaming assistance from Gemini Live. The feature will be available for select paid games. This announcement comes six months after the announcement of a revamped Play Games experience with a new tab that consolidates stats and achievements, rewards, and community into one place.