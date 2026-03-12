Google Play Store gets new games and features

Google has announced a series of major updates for the Google Play Store at GDC 2026. The tech giant is expanding its library to include popular paid and PC indie games like Moonlight Peaks, Sledding Game, 9 Kings, Potion Craft, and Low-Budget Repairs. These titles will be available on both mobile and PC via Google Play Games with progress syncing across devices through a Gamer Profile.

New features Try out games before buying them To help users make informed purchasing decisions, Google is also introducing game trials. If a user enjoys a trial version, they can buy the full game and continue from where they left off. This feature will be available soon for select paid games on mobile and later on PC via Google Play Games.

Wishlist feature Wishlist tool and community posts added Along with these updates, Google is also introducing a wishlist tool. This will let users keep track of their favorite games and get notified when they go on sale. The tech giant is also adding community posts to let users ask and answer game-related questions directly within the Play Store. The feature is currently available in English for select popular games with plans to expand to more languages and titles soon.

