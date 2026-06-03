Google pledges 120% water replenishment for AI centers by 2030

Google's plan covers 165 watershed projects

This plan covers 165 projects across 97 watersheds, all about protecting local resources and supporting sustainable communities.

Google is putting over $500 million into upgrading water systems with utility partners: think better supply, fixing leaks, and modern infrastructure.

In places where water is scarce, they will switch to air-cooled tech or use recycled water instead of fresh.

Plus, there is an extra $17 million going toward new projects in Georgia, Iowa, Texas, and beyond.