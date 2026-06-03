Google pledges 120% water replenishment for AI centers by 2030
Google just announced it will put back 120% of the water its AI data centers use by 2030.
The idea is to help with the huge amounts of water needed to cool these centers and keep local water supplies healthy.
In 2025 alone, Google returned over 7 billion gallons, and it is aiming for more than 19 billion gallons a year by 2030.
Google's plan covers 165 watershed projects
This plan covers 165 projects across 97 watersheds, all about protecting local resources and supporting sustainable communities.
Google is putting over $500 million into upgrading water systems with utility partners: think better supply, fixing leaks, and modern infrastructure.
In places where water is scarce, they will switch to air-cooled tech or use recycled water instead of fresh.
Plus, there is an extra $17 million going toward new projects in Georgia, Iowa, Texas, and beyond.