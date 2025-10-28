Google Pomelli is your new AI marketing assistant

How to use Pomelli

Pomelli scans your website to pick up on your brand's style, colors, and tone—basically building a "Business DNA."

From there, it suggests campaign ideas you can use as-is or tweak right on the platform with built-in editors.

Currently in public beta (and only in English), Pomelli is live in the US, Canada, Australia, and New Zealand while Google gathers feedback to make it even better.