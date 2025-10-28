Next Article
Google Pomelli is your new AI marketing assistant
Google just rolled out Pomelli, a new AI-powered tool designed to make marketing easier for small and medium-sized businesses.
Built with help from Google Labs and DeepMind, Pomelli helps brands on tight budgets create campaigns that actually fit their vibe—no big agency needed.
How to use Pomelli
Pomelli scans your website to pick up on your brand's style, colors, and tone—basically building a "Business DNA."
From there, it suggests campaign ideas you can use as-is or tweak right on the platform with built-in editors.
Currently in public beta (and only in English), Pomelli is live in the US, Canada, Australia, and New Zealand while Google gathers feedback to make it even better.