Adobe launches Firefly Image 5 AI model: Check what's new

Advanced features

Custom AI models and layered editing

Firefly Image 5 also introduces layered and prompt-based editing. This lets users edit different objects within an image as layers, providing more flexibility for complex changes without compromising the image quality or detail. The platform also allows users to create custom models based on their preferred art styles in a closed beta. Artists can drag and drop assets like sketches, illustrations, and photos to develop unique AI models that replicate their aesthetics.