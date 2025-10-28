Adobe launches Firefly Image 5 AI model: Check what's new
What's the story
Adobe has unveiled the latest version of its image generation model, Firefly Image 5. The new update comes with a host of innovative features aimed at enhancing the creative workflow for digital artists and content creators. The most notable improvement is the native resolution support of up to 4MP, a major leap from its predecessor's 1MP with upscaling.
Advanced features
Custom AI models and layered editing
Firefly Image 5 also introduces layered and prompt-based editing. This lets users edit different objects within an image as layers, providing more flexibility for complex changes without compromising the image quality or detail. The platform also allows users to create custom models based on their preferred art styles in a closed beta. Artists can drag and drop assets like sketches, illustrations, and photos to develop unique AI models that replicate their aesthetics.
Platform enhancements
Redesigned interface and video editing tools
The Firefly website has also been updated with more controls, including switching between generating pictures or videos, selecting the AI models, adjusting aspect ratios, and viewing recent work. Video editing tools are being redesigned to support timeline and layered edits. However, this feature is still in private beta. These updates make Adobe's Firefly Image 5 a powerful tool for the next generation of creators who seamlessly incorporate AI into their design workflows.