Adobe rolls out AI assistants for Express and Photoshop 

Adobe has introduced new artificial intelligence (AI) assistants into its Creative Cloud products, Express and Photoshop. The innovative tools are designed to streamline image creation and editing tasks. Unlike other companies that integrate AI assistants into a sidebar for on-screen context, Adobe has taken a different approach with Express, by introducing an entirely new mode dedicated to generating images and designs through text prompts.

Dual mode A dedicated mode in Express The new mode in Express allows users to toggle between AI prompts and the traditional editing tools of the app. The move is aimed at students and professionals who use Express, according to Alexandru Costin, Adobe's VP of generative AI. He explained that this dual-mode approach would make the technology more accessible and controllable for users.

Beta testing Photoshop's AI assistant in closed beta The new Photoshop assistant is currently in closed beta testing and resides in the sidebar. Adobe claims that this assistant can understand different layers, automatically select objects, and create masks. Users can also ask the assistant to perform repetitive tasks like removing backgrounds or changing colors, making their editing experience more efficient.

Future developments Project Moonlight and ChatGPT integration on the horizon Adobe is also working on a new type of assistant called "Project Moonlight." This tool will work with different assistants from other Adobe tools and connect to a creator's social channels for better understanding their style. The company is looking at integrating Adobe Express with ChatGPT using OpenAI's app integrations API, allowing users to create designs directly within ChatGPT.