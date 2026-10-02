Google just put AI chips in space
What's the story
In a groundbreaking experiment, Google has launched four of its artificial intelligence (AI) chips into space. The mission, which began on Thursday, seeks to determine if specialized hardware can withstand radiation, extreme temperatures, and launch stresses while processing AI workloads in orbit. The year-long test is part of Google's larger Project Suncatcher research program announced in November 2025.
Mission details
Test conducted aboard a refrigerator-sized spacecraft called MVP
The experiment was conducted aboard a refrigerator-sized spacecraft called MVP, which was launched from California's Vandenberg Space Force Base on Thursday.
The satellite traveled as one of about 130 payloads on SpaceX's Transporter-18 rideshare mission.
Unlike building a full orbital data center right away, Google is using this mission to test if its computing hardware can work reliably in space.
Tech specs
The chips will handle simple AI requests using Gemini
The MVP satellite carries four Google tensor processing units (TPUs), specifically designed for AI workloads. Their combined computing power is roughly equivalent to a single data-center server.
During the mission, these chips will handle relatively simple AI requests using Google's Gemini technology.
The primary experiment is expected to last about a year, but the satellite could stay in orbit for up to six years before re-entering Earth's atmosphere.
Energy efficiency
Space-based computing could be more energy efficient
The appeal of space-based computing is largely due to its potential energy efficiency.
Google says solar panels in low Earth orbit could get enough sunlight to generate up to eight times the power of similar installations on Earth.
This comes as the electricity needs of AI data centers continue to grow, with some communities in the US opposing new projects over their potential local impact.
Technical hurdles
Immediate challenge is to ensure hardware survives
For Google, the immediate challenge is to ensure the hardware survives the journey and keeps working afterward.
The company subjected MVP to extensive vibration testing before launch, trying to replicate the stresses produced during a rocket flight.
Engineers also had to consider radiation, which can interfere with electronic components by causing errors known as bit flips.
Cooling solution
Keeping the processors cool in space is another major challenge
Keeping the processors cool in space is another major challenge.
Conventional data centers use air, fans and water-based cooling systems, but those don't work in the vacuum of space.
Google has designed a thermal system that transfers heat away from the chips through several layers of conductive material before releasing it through a radiator facing space.
The processors currently have an operational limit of roughly 15 minutes before thermal cooldown is required.