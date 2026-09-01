Google raises 2024 Google TV streamer price to $149.99
Technology
Google just bumped up the price of its 2024 Google TV Streamer to $149.99, a steep climb from the original $99.99 tag.
The new price is already live on the Google Store and Best Buy, though you might still spot it for less on Amazon for now.
RAM pricing likely driving Google hikes
The increase is presumably due to RAM pricing, and it's not just this device feeling it: Pixel 11 phones and Pixel Watch 5 are pricier too.
The Streamer packs 4GB of RAM and 32GB of storage.
If you're eyeing other gadgets, good news: the Google Home Speaker is sticking at $99.99 since its June launch, but some Nest Cam models also got more expensive today.